Allerta meteo oggi a Roma: chiusi parchi, ville storiche e cimiteri - Terzo Binario News

domenica, 22 Dicembre 2019 | 0 commenti

Allerta meteo oggi a Roma: chiusi parchi, ville storiche e cimiteri

Allerta meteo a Roma per la giornata di domenica 22 dicembre. A seguito della nota diramata dalla Protezione civile, Virginia Raggi – sindaco di Roma – ha firmato un’ordinanza per la chiusura di tutti i parchi, cimiteri e ville storiche.

QUI IL TESTO DELL’ORDINANZA

