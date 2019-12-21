 Fl5, rallentamenti da maltempo: ritardi fino a 20 minuti - Terzo Binario News

Fl5, rallentamenti da maltempo: ritardi fino a 20 minuti

sabato, 21 Dicembre 2019 | 0 commenti

Dalle 10.50 il traffico ferroviario sulla linea Roma – Grosseto è rallentato, in direzione Roma, per i danni dovuti al maltempo fra Chiarone e Montalto.

I treni in viaggio registrano ritardi fino a 20 minuti.

